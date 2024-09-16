Government doctors in Andhra Pradesh plan dharna in Vijayawada on September 17 to protest reduction in in-service quota for PG courses

More than 500 government doctors from across the State are expected to converge on Vijayawada on September 17 (Tuesday), to participate in a dharna being planned to bring pressure on the State government to reconsider their stand on GO Ms. No. 85.

The doctors said while Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department Commissioner C. Harikiran on Saturday assured them of resolving the issue in two days after discussing the matter with Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav, they are yet to receive a response from him.

“If we do not get any response from him by September 16th (Monday) night, we will have no other option but to stage a dharna tomorrow,” said D. Jayadheer Babu, president of A.P. Government Doctors’ Association. They have obtained necessary permissions to stage a dharna at Dharna Chowk in the city, he added.

The GO, brought out by the government in July, reduces in-service quota for PHC doctors wanting pursue their desired PG courses in medical colleges from the existing 30% to 15% in clinical departments and 50% to 30% in non-clinical departments.

On September 13 (Friday), Special Chief Secretary to the Health Department M.T. Krishna Babu said the GO was based on a high-level committee report. He also said accommodating in-service quota candidates, after they completed their PG courses, in specialist posts would be a problem since there are no vacancies.

In reponse to his statement, the government doctors said first of all that they did not have any information regarding formation of a committee. “Besides, the committee also comprised those who are part of the authority. The other stakeholders were not kept in the loop,” the doctors, in a letter addressed to Mr. Krishna Babu, said.

Responding to the government’s statement that there is a lack of vacancies for specialist posts, Dr. Jayadheer Babu said there are many vacancies. “The government is saying PHC posts are for MBBS (basic degree) graduates only. But, if specialists themselves are ready to work on a MBBS graduate’s salary in a PHC, what problem can the government have” It is beneficial to the government and public if a specialist is availble for service in far-off tribal and rural areas,” he said.

Usually, the in-service quota candidates, after completion of their PG course, go on to work in Community Health Centres, Area Hospitals or other medical facilities where specialists are required. A PHC is usually manned by a medical officer, an MBBS graduate.

As per bond conditions that every in-service quota candidate enter into, they have to compulsorily work in a government medical institution for a period of 10 years after completion of their PG course. If they fail to do so, they are liable to pay a penalty of ₹50 lakh.

The doctors lamented that officials in the State are reducing quota for in-service candidates at a time when neighbouring States are doing the opposite and said they would resume their agitation, which was halted temporaraily after the Commissioner’s assurance.