Government determined to conduct Inter, SSC exams: Minister

05 June 2021 23:34 IST

They will be conducted under the safest conditions, he says

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday said the State government would not cancel the Class X (SSC) and Intermediate final examinations for the academic year 2020-21, but prepare to conduct the exams under the safest conditions.

Speaking to newsmen here, Mr. Suresh said that parents were demanding that the State government assure the safety of their children while conducting the examinations. “We are also concerned about it and postponed the final examinations owing to the spread of COVID-19. However, there has been no demand from parents to cancel the examinations,” he said.

The State government was determined to conduct the examinations as their results and marks would decide the future academic career of students, particularly IIT entrance and EAMCET, the Minister said.

In Andhra Pradesh, above 11 lakh Intermediate students and six lakh Class X students would appear for their final examinations this academic year.

On the news of the scrapping of the post of Regional Joint Director (Board of Intermediate), Mr. Suresh denied any such move. The new Joint Collector proposed to be appointed for the Housing portfolio would be roped in the Education department for various developmental works, said Mr. Suresh.

The Minister planted a sapling as part of the ‘Yuvatha-Haritha’ initiative launched by Rajamahendravaram City MP Margani Bharat recently.

JNTU-K visit

Accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Mr. Suresh unveiled a bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the JNTU-Kakinada campus. He also inaugurated a hostel building built under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).