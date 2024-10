Government declares 54 mandals as drought-hit during Kharif-2024 in Andhra Pradesh

The Government of Andhra Pradesh declared 54 mandals as drought-affected during Kharif-2024 (June to September-2024 of southwest monsoon) and issued a notification to this effect on October 29 (Tuesday), a G.O. issued by Special Chief Secretary (Revenue - Disaster Management) R.P. Sisodia said.

Of the 54 mandals, 27 were categorised as having severe drought and an equal number of mandals in five districts (Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya and Chittoor) as moderately affected.

The declaration of drought-hit mandals was based on detailed discussions held by the Committee on Drought and scrutiny of the proposals as per the guidelines prescribed by the Government of India in the Revised Manual for Drought Management- 2016.

The severely affected mandals were: Annamayya district — Galiveedu, Chinnamandem, Sambepalli, T Sundupalli, Rayachoti, Lakkireddipalli, Ramapuram, Veerapalli, Thamballapalle, Gurramkonda, Kalakada, Pileru, Kalikiri, Valmikipuram, Kurabalakota, Pedda Thippa Samudram, B. Kothakota, Madanapalle, and Nimmanapalle.

Chittoor district — Penumur, Yadamarri and Gudipala.

Sri Sathya Sai district — Tadimarri, Mudigubba and Talupula

Anantapur district — Narpala and Anantapur.

The moderately affected mandals were: Chittoor district — Srirangarajapuram, Chittoor, Santhipuram, Rompicherla, Puthalapattu, Somala, Punganur, Palamaner, Baireddypalle, Venkatagiri Kota, Gudupalle, Kuppam and Ramakuppam.

Sri Sathya Sai district— Kanaganipalli, Dharmavaram, Nambula Pulakunta, Gandlapenta, Bukkapatnam, Ramagiri and Parigi.

Anantapur district — Vidapanakal, Yadiki, Garladinne, Bukkaraya Samudram and Rapthadu, and Kurnool- Kowthalam and Peddakadubur.