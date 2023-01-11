Government decision to fill School Assistant posts draws flak from teachers’ unions in Andhra Pradesh

January 11, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has given permission to the Commissioner, School Education, to fill the 5,809 vacant School Assistant posts with eligible and senior Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) and provide them Subject Teacher Allowance of ₹2,500 per month, till the promotions are given as per the directions given by the court in the pending writ petitions.

A directive issued to this effect by the Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash said this would not only fulfil the mandate of the government to provide subject teachers to all the schools, but would also motivate teachers, as these SGTs would be able to differentiate themselves with the normal SGTs as ‘SGTs with Subject Teacher Allowance’.

However, the decision has not gone down well with some teacher unions. Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Union (APTF) have condemned the decision, describing it an ‘ad hoc solution’ to the problem.

Court cases

In a statement, the union’s State president Ch. Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy said that instead of giving promotions and incentives to teachers, the government was depriving them of the same ‘on the pretext of court cases’.

They argued that there were no obstructions to teachers’ promotions. Pointing that cases pertaining to school restructuring programme (merger of Classes 3 to 5 with high schools) and repeal of Telugu as the medium of instruction were pending in courts, they said that the government went ahead with implementing the merger plan and single-medium schools but now, it was citing legal hassles for teachers’ promotions.

They said instead of promoting eligible teachers to the vacant posts, efforts were being made to find a ‘temporary solution’ to the issue. The government had said that as a result of the school-merger initiative, 35,000 teachers would get promotions. But not a single promotion had been effected so far, they complained.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Teachers’ Federation (MTF) has demanded that the orders be implemented in municipal schools as well.

The Federation’s State president S. Ramakrishna said that 2,400 School Assistant posts were vacant in municipal schools and it should also be taken into consideration. He demanded that the School Assistants from the Zilla Parishad schools who were ‘adjusted’ in the municipal schools should be sent back to their parent institutions and that the 2,400 vacant SA posts in municipal schools be filled by promoting the SGTs, apart from extending them a monthly allowance of ₹2,500.