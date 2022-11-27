Government contract lecturers, teachers in Andhra Pradesh demand job regularisation

November 27, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Government Educational Contract Lecturers and Teachers Federation (GECLTF), on November 27 (Sunday) urged the government to regularise their services as promised to them by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the time of elections.

At its state-level conference held in Vijayawada, the federation leaders resolved to mount pressure on the government to fulfil their demands.

Federation chairman B. J. Gandhi said that the YSR Congress Party, which had mentioned their service regularisation in its election manifesto, had gone back on its promise.

Finding fault with the government’s decision to regularise the jobs of only those who had completed ten years of service, he said this would benefit only 700 of the nearly 6,000 contract teachers and lecturers in the State.

The federation members also faulted the decision to reduce the service renewal period of 12 months, sanctioned from 2020-21 to 10 months. They said the neighbouring Telangana government had regularised the service of contract teachers and lecturers and that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should also follow suit.

The federation leaders also urged the government to increase their retirement age from 58 to 62.

Progressive Democratic Front MLC Shaik Sabjee said contract teachers and lecturers played a crucial role in the government education sector and that they deserved a fair deal.

Mr. Sabjee demanded an amendment to Act 2/1994 and the implementation of immediate steps to regularise their services. The meeting unanimously resolved to hold district-level meetings in support of their demand, submission of representations to the local elected representatives of people and a 36-hour ‘deeksha’ by women members of the federation. If the government failed to respond to their demand, they would resort to a walkathon, they warned.

Federation leader B.S.R. Sarma, former MLC Ramakrishna and others were present.