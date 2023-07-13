HamberMenu
Government committed to industrial development, says Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister

The government will augment the action plan for creating an industrial corridor in 10,000 acres at Orvakallu, says Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath

July 13, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PENUKONDA (Sri Sathya Sai District)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy speaking at a function organised by Kia Motors near Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy speaking at a function organised by Kia Motors near Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has said that the YSRCP government is committed to industrial development in the State, with a projected average annual investment of ₹13,000 crore.

Speaking at a function organised to mark the completion of 10 lakh units of cars by Kia Motors on its premises at Penukonda on July 13 (Thursday), the Minister said that Kia Motors had ushered in a boom in employment generation in the backward region of Penukonda with an investment of ₹15,000 crore and 20,000 jobs.

He lauded the Kia Motors management for providing 75% of jobs to the local residents.

Participating in the programme, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said that the State government had provided the necessary support to Kia India, and as a result, the firm had not faced any difficulty in production even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the Global Investment Summit held in Visakhapatnam recently, the representatives of Kia India informed about the cooperation provided by the YSRCP government. Though the State government had sought Kia India to provide 75% of jobs to the local resident, the company had increased it to 86%,” he said.

The Minister said that the State government would augment the action plan for creating the industrial corridor in 10,000 acres at Orvakallu on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway, adding that the building of infrastructure had begun at an investment of ₹400 crore.

Senior officials of Kia India, senior leaders of the YSRCP, and officials of various government departments were present.

Top News Today

