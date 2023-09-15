Government committed to improving health infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

September 15, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 15 (Friday) said that 12 more government medical colleges would be ready in the next couple of years.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking after inaugurating five medical college — the campus at Gajularega in Vizianagaram district in person and the remaining four virtually, each constructed at a cost of ₹500 crore. The other four medical colleges were set up in Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Machilipatnam and Nandyal.

He further said that the government was committed to improving medical education and health infrastructure in the State.

“Eleven medical colleges have been established in the State since Independence. To ensure medical education to more number of students, we have taken the initiative to construct 17 more colleges at an estimated cost of ₹8,480 crore. The remaining colleges will come up in the most backward areas such as Paderu and Markapuram,” he said.

Preventive care

Stating that top priority was being accorded to preventive care, he said that the establishment of 10,032 village clinics and rolling out of the family doctor concept were steps in that direction. The Aarogyasri healthcare programme was also being strengthened with the inclusion of 3,225 procedures to benefit the poor, he added.

In a marked departure from his earlier speeches at public gatherings, where he used to lash out at the opposition parties, the Chief Minister confined his address to elaborating on the initiatives taken to improve the health infrastructure and schemes such as Jagananna Colonies being built across the State. He also did not react to the political developments in the State.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M.T. Krishna Babu anchored the programme and enabled the Ministers, district Collectors and other officials participate in the discussion virtually.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the statue of the his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the college premises. Several students shared their views on the establishment of the new medical colleges.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajannadora, Minister for Education B. Satyanarayana, and district Collector S. Nagalakshmi were among others present.