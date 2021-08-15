Government committed to establishing three capitals, says Kannababu

‘Visakhapatnam will be developed and made the Executive capital of the State’

District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu has reiterated the commitment of the government in implementing its three-capital plan for the all-round development of the State. Visakhapatnam will be developed on par with international standards and made the Executive capital to ensure development of North Andhra region, he said.

Mr. Kannababu, who holds the portfolios of Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing and Food Processing, hoisted the national flag and saluted it on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations held at the Police Parade Grounds here on Sunday.

He inspected the police parade and received the guard of honour from the police contingents. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana and B.V. Satyavathi, District Collector A. Mallijarjuna, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, SP (Visakhapatnam Rural) B. Krishna Rao, MLAs and a large number of officials and non-officials were present.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kannababu elaborated the development activities initiated in the district, through various departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, DRDA, Tribal Welfare, School Education, District Industries Centre(DIC), Housing and Tourism. He said that the redevelopment of Rushikonda Beach Resorts was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹92 crore. The Central government has sanctioned ₹54 crore for improvement of pilgrim amenities at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, under its ‘PRASAD’ (Pilgrim Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme.

He said that the State government has allotted two-acre land to Olympian P.V. Sindhu for setting up a Badminton Academy, as part of its efforts to promote sports in the district. The village and ward secretariat system, launched on October 2, 2019, was contributing to the provision of over 500 services to the citizens at their doorstep.

The cultural programmes presented by schoolchildren and the tableaux of various departments caught the attention of the gathering. Noted physician from the city Kutikuppla Surya Rao, who had received the Padma Shri award in the past, was felicitated by the Minister, Collector and other officials.

Mr. Kannababu distributed assets worth ₹319 crore to beneficiaries from the district, under various welfare schemes and meritorious awards to district officials, government employees and staff of various departments.