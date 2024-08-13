Government committed to bringing back past glory to Pavitra Sangamam, says Endowments Minister

The Nava Haratulu, the ritual of giving haarati to the river at the confluence of Krishna and Godavari rivers, at the ferry at Pavitra Sangamam near Vijayawada, will resume from Dasara festivities this year, says Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy.

The Pavitra Sangamam would be developed as a spiritual and tourist destination. The State government would acquire 50 acres of land and construct a temple. Tourism would be developed in island villages located amidst the river Krishna, he said.

A group of Ministers comprising Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, and Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarthy, visited Pavitra Sangamam ferry, near here on Tuesday. They asserted that the State government was committed to bringing back the past glory to the Pavitra Sangamam.

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said that ’Nava Haratulu’ would be conducted in a prestigious manner. The previous government had damaged the image of the Pavitra Sangamam. The ‘Nadi Harati’ was stopped as soon as it came to power in 2019. Thousands of people used to attend the rituals.

The government plans to construct a temple by acquiring 50 acres of land. As part of plans to promote tourism, a boat ride facility from Prakasam Barrage to Pavitra Sangamam, and speed boat facilities would be developed, the Minister said.

Vaidic committee suggestions would be taken into account on the temple to be constructed. It would cost ₹11 lakh per month to perform harati. The rituals would be conducted with the cooperation of donors, he said.

Mr. Narayana said that the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) funds would be utilised to develop the Pavitra Sangamam. The other departments would also be asked to earmark funds for the cause, he said.

Mr. Parthasarathy said that the officials were asked to increase the height of the platform so that the devotees would not face problems in the event of floods.

The officials said that as per preliminary estimates, ₹88 lakh was necessary to take up the works. The road from the National Highway to the Ghat needs to be reconstructed, and lighting from the highway to the ghat was required, they said.

DCP (West) Harikrishna, Endowments Commissioner Satyanarayana, Joint Collector Nidhi Meena, Endowments Department Regional Joint Commissioner Chandrasekhar Azad, Kanaka Durga temple EO KS Rama Rao and others were present.

