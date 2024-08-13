GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government committed to bringing back past glory to Pavitra Sangamam, says Endowments Minister

The Nava Haaratulu ritual will resume from Dasara festivities this year, says Anam Ramnaraya Reddy adding that Pavitra Sangamam would be developed as a spiritual and tourist destination

Published - August 13, 2024 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Nava Haratulu, the ritual of giving haarati to the river at the confluence of Krishna and Godavari rivers, at the ferry at Pavitra Sangamam near Vijayawada, will resume from Dasara festivities this year, says Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy.

The Pavitra Sangamam would be developed as a spiritual and tourist destination. The State government would acquire 50 acres of land and construct a temple. Tourism would be developed in island villages located amidst the river Krishna, he said.

A group of Ministers comprising Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, and Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarthy, visited Pavitra Sangamam ferry, near here on Tuesday. They asserted that the State government was committed to bringing back the past glory to the Pavitra Sangamam. 

Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said that ’Nava Haratulu’ would be conducted in a prestigious manner. The previous government had damaged the image of the Pavitra Sangamam. The ‘Nadi Harati’ was stopped as soon as it came to power in 2019. Thousands of people used to attend the rituals.

The government plans to construct a temple by acquiring 50 acres of land. As part of plans to promote tourism, a boat ride facility from Prakasam Barrage to Pavitra Sangamam, and speed boat facilities would be developed, the Minister said.

Vaidic committee suggestions would be taken into account on the temple to be constructed. It would cost ₹11 lakh per month to perform harati. The rituals would be conducted with the cooperation of donors, he said.  

Mr. Narayana said that the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) funds would be utilised to develop the Pavitra Sangamam. The other departments would also be asked to earmark funds for the cause, he said. 

Mr. Parthasarathy said that the officials were asked to increase the height of the platform so that the devotees would not face problems in the event of floods. 

The officials said that as per preliminary estimates, ₹88 lakh was necessary to take up the works. The road from the National Highway to the Ghat needs to be reconstructed, and lighting from the highway to the ghat was required, they said.  

DCP (West) Harikrishna, Endowments Commissioner Satyanarayana, Joint Collector Nidhi Meena, Endowments Department Regional Joint Commissioner Chandrasekhar Azad, Kanaka Durga temple EO KS Rama Rao and others were present. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / ministers (government)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.