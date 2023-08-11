ADVERTISEMENT

Government clarifies on Bhola Sankar ticket rate issue

August 11, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government said that Adventure International Private Limited had submitted an application requesting the government to allow it to hike the ticket rates on July 30

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Thursday clarified that Adventure International Private Limited, which produced Bhola Sankar, starring Chiranjeevi, has not submitted requisite documents to avail the facility of hiking the ticket rates. 

In a release on Thursday, the government said that Adventure International Private Limited had submitted an application to Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television & Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) requesting the government to allow it to hike the ticket rates on July 30.

The corporation, on August 2, referring to the GO 2, has asked the film makers to submit the relevant documents such as income tax returns, work in progress, registration with the APSFTVTDC Ltd, bank statements, copies of invoices, GST returns, TDS return filing, audit reports censor board film certificate etc. But, they did not respond. The corporation did not receive any of the 12 documents required to allow the film makers to hike the rates. It may be recalled that the government permitted hike in cinema tickets of Acharya and Waltair Veeraiah, as the producers of those films submitted the necessary documents, the release added.

