Government Chief Whip seeks probe into YSR’s death

An inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy is needed, said Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy.

Addressing the media at the YSR Congress Party Central office here on Tuesday, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said he would make a request to the government in this regard.

The “negative words” of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had “some power,” he said, adding the Leader of the Opposition was “cursing” Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at every public meeting. The last time Mr. Naidu did that, YSR died, and therefore he suspected foul play, the Chief Whip said. Ridiculing the TDP chief’s claim that there would be early elections in Andhra Pradesh, he said if that happened the Opposition party would lose even the 23 seats it had.

He said Mr. Naidu was talking about corruption when there were 26 cases booked against him. Courts had given a stay in all the cases, but the true extent of corruption would come out if it was lifted.

English medium issue

Saying that Mr. Naidu had taking a U-turn, as usual, on English medium in government schools by claiming that the YSRCP had opposed it while in the opposition, he clarified that the party had only opposed the TDP government’s attempts to hand over government schools to a couple of corporate educational institutions.

He said that the YSRCP was never against English medium.

The government introduced English medium for the benefit of children belonging to the weaker sections and was never opposed to Telugu.

He said Mr. Naidu who had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on the language issue had now become quiet fearing the consequences.