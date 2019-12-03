Onion price: ‘government cannot escape responsibility’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) founder Pawan Kalyan faulted the State government for the problems faced by the common man due to the unprecedented surge in the price of onion.

Addressing the media after making a surprise visit to the Rythu Bazaar on Rayala Cheruvu Road here on Tuesday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government could not escape by blaming the past government for the crisis. The present regime should have anticipated the situation and put a contingency plan in place.

“If you are incapable of handling the crisis, step down and go for fresh elections,” he said.

Undoing the damage

As he approached people waiting in queue lines, they complained about the unpredictability in the arrival of stocks and the wastage of several hours in waiting to buy just one kilogram of onion. “Even inferior quality is sold for not less than ₹80 a kg in the open market and the quality one priced above ₹130,” rued Jyothi, a housewife. Farmers and sellers wondered when the prices would come down. When his fans ran amok and damaged the onion spread on the floor, Mr. Pawan pacified them and paid ₹3,000 as compensation to the seller.

Nadendla Manohar, Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), announced that the Jana Sena would fight it out in the “people’s court.”