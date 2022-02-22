‘Goutham Reddy played vital role in implementing development works in Chittoor’

Rich tributes were paid to Minister for Industries and Commerce and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy all over Chittoor district in government offices, offices of the MLAs and cadres of the YSR Congress Party. The Minister passed away due to cardiac arrest in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

District Collector M. Hari Narayana along with the joint Collectors Rajasekhar and Sridhar, senior officials from various government departments paid floral tributes to Goutham Reddy at the Collectorate.

The Collector said that Goutam Reddy, who was the in-charge Minister for Chittoor district, had played a vital role in the implementation of several development works.

In Puttur, Municipal Commissioner K. Venkatrami Reddy along with the staff paid tributes to the Minister at the municipal office. Similarly, condolence meetings were organised and homage paid at Chittoor, Madanapalle, Satyavedu, Nagari, Palamaner and Kuppam by the party leaders.