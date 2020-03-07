Goutham Reddy, official meet several envoys in New Delhi

Vijayawada

07 March 2020 01:29 IST

Minister for Industries and Commerce and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Adviser to the Chief Minister on Investment Promotion and External Affairs Peter T. Hassan had an interaction with Ambassador of the Russian Federation Nikolay R. Kudashev, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic Frank Dannenberg, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Al Sati, High Commissioner of Singapore Lim Thuan Kuan and Schoolnet India Limited MD R.C.M. Reddy in New Delhi on Friday.

Highlighting the investment opportunities, Mr. Goutham Reddy enquired about the possibility of Russian and Saudi Arabian companies foraying into the State.

Mr. Mohammed Al Sati said he would help Andhra Pradesh in garnering investments from companies such as Saudi Aramco.

The Minister said a new industrial policy was in the offing, and extended an invitation to the envoys and corporate honchos to visit A.P. to get a real feel of the industrial climate and meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the joint initiatives forward.