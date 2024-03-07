GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G.O.s issued regularising services of contract staff in A.P.’s Health and Family Welfare Dept.

The services of 1,924 contract employees will be regularised against the regular sanctioned posts in the department

March 07, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh initiated the process for regularising the services of contract employees in the Health and Family Welfare Department on March 7 (Thursday).

The department issued two G.O.s (No. 30 and No. 31) regularising the services of 1,562 and 362 contract employees respectively, against the regular sanctioned posts. The services of 1,924 contract employees would be regularised.

Reacting to the development, K. Venkatarami Reddy, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Federation, said the other departments also would release the relevant orders in the subsequent days. The election Code of Conduct would not affect the procedure. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled the promise given to the contract employees.

