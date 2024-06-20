ADVERTISEMENT

Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary sworn-in as Pro-tem Speaker of A.P.

Published - June 20, 2024 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administering oath to Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administered oath to MLA-elect Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary as Pro-tem Speaker at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Secretary General, Andhra Pradesh State Legislature Secretariat, P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, read out the warrant of appointment issued by the Governor appointing Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary as the Pro-tem Speaker, which was followed by the administration of oath to him, initially as a member and later as the Pro-tem Speaker.

Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nadendla Manohar, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Anagani Satya Prasad, T.G. Bharath, S. Savitha, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and MLAs-elect took part in the event.

