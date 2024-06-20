Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary sworn-in as Pro-tem Speaker of A.P.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administered oath to MLA-elect Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary as Pro-tem Speaker at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Secretary General, Andhra Pradesh State Legislature Secretariat, P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, read out the warrant of appointment issued by the Governor appointing Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary as the Pro-tem Speaker, which was followed by the administration of oath to him, initially as a member and later as the Pro-tem Speaker.

Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nadendla Manohar, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Anagani Satya Prasad, T.G. Bharath, S. Savitha, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and MLAs-elect took part in the event.

