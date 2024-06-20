GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary sworn-in as Pro-tem Speaker of A.P.

Published - June 20, 2024 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administering oath to Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administering oath to Pro-tem Speaker Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administered oath to MLA-elect Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary as Pro-tem Speaker at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Secretary General, Andhra Pradesh State Legislature Secretariat, P.P.K. Ramacharyulu, read out the warrant of appointment issued by the Governor appointing Mr. Butchaiah Chowdary as the Pro-tem Speaker, which was followed by the administration of oath to him, initially as a member and later as the Pro-tem Speaker.

Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nadendla Manohar, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Anagani Satya Prasad, T.G. Bharath, S. Savitha, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and MLAs-elect took part in the event.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.