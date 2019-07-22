Gorakallu Tanda farmers turn daily wagers

The 152 Scheduled Tribe (ST) families, which had been relocated from Gorakallu Tanda before the construction of Gorakallu reservoir, were once profitable farmers with fertile lands.

As the reservoir submerged their lands, they were forced to become fisherfolk.

Now, without licence and fishing tools, they are forced to eke out a living as agriculture and construction workers in Nandyal and Panyam.

The construction of the reservoir began in 2005 and completed about a decade later.

Locals said that they were rehabilitated in a new hamlet in 2011. However, the relocation process was anything but smooth.

Unpaid dues

“The government took 300 acres of our farmland to construct the reservoir. But it gave proper compensation only for about 180 acres. We are yet to get compensation for the remaining 120 acres,” said Chandrasekhar Naik, a resident of the hamlet.

As per the locals, 180 acres had proper documents and compensation was paid at the rate of ₹ 2.8 lakh per acre. However, the rest of the land had D-form pattas and they received only ₹50,000 as compensation, though the government had promised them the full price.

The residents of Gorakallu Tanda were farmers for generations, but about 10 years ago they took up fishing.

“We hired fishermen to teach us how to fish. Then we practised in our village,” said Shankar Naik. He added that about 120 people gave the required tests, out of which 75 passed and are currently eligible to get fishing licence.

Mr. Naik says the government is willing to give them proper licence if they join the fishing society, but whenever we approach the society, those manning it demand unreasonably high joining fee to deter the tribes from getting licence.

The Lambada Hakkula Porata Samithi (LHPS) has been voicing concerns about the livelihoods of the residents. However, their protests have fallen on deaf ears.

“We met Collectors, legislators, local politicians, and district authorities to solve the matter. Everyone promises to solve and forgets once they leave the hamlet,” said LHPS State president Kailash Naik.

Fishing in the dark and deep

This lack of livelihood has forced the residents to do construction and agriculture labour jobs in nearby towns. However, a few young people in their mid 20s venture into the reservoir late in the night to fish.

One such person said it was a dangerous mission, as they had to ride their motorbikes over 10 km. on ghat road without street lights in the middle of the night and then start fishing.

“We almost go neck deep into the reservoir, and then cast the nets,” he said. Though they picked up the profession recently, they had become expert swimmers. There were no causalities so far.

The tribals are now demanding the government create a new fishing society for them and issue licences. “The reservoir can handle 1,000 fishermen. The current society has about 150 fishermen, another 150 will not be a burden on the reservoir,” said Mr. Naik.

If a new society is formed, and if the government helps the people in purchasing required tools – boats and fishing nets, the residents would once again be self-sufficient and the reservoir that took their lands would help them become profitable.