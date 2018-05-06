Google Code Lab at VVIT

Google Inc, USA has funded a Google Code Lab at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology, Nambur.
VVIT Chairman V. Vidya Sagar said that Google Inc had invested ₹2 lakh for setting up a lab, in association with A.P. Skill Development Corporation.
Representatives of Google visited the State last year to finalise plans regarding the Google Developers Code Lab in which students can work on emerging and innovative technologies.
Google Codelabs will provide a guided, tutorial, hands-on coding experience not only for the VVITians but for students and faculty of various engineering colleges in the State, Mr. Vidya Sagar said.
