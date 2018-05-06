Andhra Pradesh

Google Code Lab at VVIT

more-in

Google Inc, USA has funded a Google Code Lab at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology, Nambur.

VVIT Chairman V. Vidya Sagar said that Google Inc had invested ₹2 lakh for setting up a lab, in association with A.P. Skill Development Corporation.

Representatives of Google visited the State last year to finalise plans regarding the Google Developers Code Lab in which students can work on emerging and innovative technologies.

Google Codelabs will provide a guided, tutorial, hands-on coding experience not only for the VVITians but for students and faculty of various engineering colleges in the State, Mr. Vidya Sagar said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 4:40:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/google-code-lab-at-vvit/article23788855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY