Good Samaritans who help accident victims to be rewarded

VIJAYAWADA

02 December 2021 22:29 IST

State, district level committees constituted, says DGP

The State government has launched a scheme to honour good Samaritans, who admit accident victims in hospitals and save their lives.

As part of it, State and district level committees have been formed. The scheme, aimed at saving the lives of the people injured in road accidents, commenced on October 15 this year and ends on March 31, 2026.

The State and Central governments will present ₹5,000 and ₹1 lakh cash awards respectively to those who help the injured in road accidents, said Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang in a press release on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary (Home) will be the Chairman of the State-Level Committee. Transport Commissioner will be the Member Secretary and Health Commissioner and Additional DG Road Safety will act as members.

District Collector will be the Chairman for district-level committee. Deputy Transport Commissioner will be member-secretary and Superintendent of Police and Chief Medical Officer will be the members, Mr. Sawang said.

A cash award of ₹5,000 and a certificate will be given by the State government to those who rush the injured to the hospital in the first hour (Golden hour) during road accidents.

Three most worth proposals of the Samaritans, who extend good services, will be selected by the State-Level Committee and will be sent to Centre for selection of National level awards, once in a year. The Central government will present ₹1 lakh each to 10 good Samaritans, Mr. Sawang added.