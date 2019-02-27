Andhra Pradesh

Good Samaritan knocked down by RTC bus

more-in

It was the case of a Good Samaritan, who was trying to help a road accident victim, facing death when he was hit by another vehicle at the same spot.

An accident took place on Tuesday afternoon near Srinivasa Mangapuram on the outskirts of the city on the busy Madanapalle stretch of national highway, in which a woman was badly injured.

Watching her plight, Nandamuri Sudheer Babu (47), a senior manager with a private junior college, stopped his car and was making a telephone call to 108 ambulance service when a speeding RTC bus knocked him down on the spot. The driver was taken into custody.

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2019 3:16:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/good-samaritan-knocked-down-by-rtc-bus/article26380145.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story