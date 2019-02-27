Good Samaritan knocked down by RTC bus

It was the case of a Good Samaritan, who was trying to help a road accident victim, facing death when he was hit by another vehicle at the same spot.

An accident took place on Tuesday afternoon near Srinivasa Mangapuram on the outskirts of the city on the busy Madanapalle stretch of national highway, in which a woman was badly injured.

Watching her plight, Nandamuri Sudheer Babu (47), a senior manager with a private junior college, stopped his car and was making a telephone call to 108 ambulance service when a speeding RTC bus knocked him down on the spot. The driver was taken into custody.