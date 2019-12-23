Good response to first phase of KLU EEE

Over 20,000 students from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana took the first phase of the KL University’s Engineering Entrance Exam (KLU EEE), according to the Vice-Chancellor LSS Reddy.
The online mode exam was organised at the university campus at Vaddeswaram on Sunday.
Addressing the students, the university’s chief coordinating officer Jagadeesh, director (admissions) J. Srinivas and head of the mechanical engineering department Srinadh said students should make informed choices of the branches they were opting for and research options and opportunities available. They said to achieve the jobs they were aspiring for, they should do good planning.
Head of the chemistry department Shanmukh Kumar, and assistant directors (admissions) BSS Murthy and HSR Murthy were among those present.
