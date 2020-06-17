Good response to Adivasi bandh on first day

A 48-hour bandh by various Adivasi sangams in support of their demand for implementation of the GO. No. 3 in the Agency areas and provision of 100% reservation in recruitment of teachers in the tribal areas began on Wednesday.

Responding to the call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Adivasi Acts, Rights Protection of Andhra Pradesh, members of the JAC observed a complete bandh in the Agency area in the district on Wednesday.

Shops, hotels and other establishments downed shutters and voluntarily supported the bandh. The protesters staged dharnas, following COVID-19 norms, in many villages and raised slogans demanding implementation of the GO. No.3.

Adivasis will continue their protests in all Agency areas in the State on Thursday also to mount pressure on the government demanding 100% reservation in recruitment of teachers in the tribal areas, according to the JAC leaders.