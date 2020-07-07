Good rains spur groundnut sowing in Anantapur

Continuous wet spell with excess rainfall in June has spurred the groundnut sowing in Anantapur district and 1.54 lakh hectares covered by Sunday afternoon. The Agriculture Department has set a target of 5.45 lakh hectares for the current kharif season against a normal sowing of 4.89 lakh hectares.

Gurupurnima being an auspicious day and the rains continuing in the district, several farmers preferred to begin the operation on Sunday. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, accompanied by Joint Director of Agriculture Shaik Habib Basha, formally launched the programme at Marthadu village in Singanamala Assembly constituency by breaking a coconut on the groundnut field of Kothur Nagabhushanam.

Asked why the district administration did not come to the rescue of okra and sweet lime farmers, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, who participated in the ‘Eruvaka’ programme, agreed that there was loss for many farmers, but it could be minimised by talking to market secretaries in New Delhi and other major towns in the north and loss could be minimised to 40% compared to 60% to 70% for other farm produce in other districts. With regard to the horticulture crop, the focus was mainly on banana, which is grown in a large extent in Anantapur district, he added.

The State government’s foresight, however, to ensure local groundnut seed was infused back into the agriculture operations system well in advance, proved advantageous and unlike the previous years. “This will ensure farmers like Nagabhushanam will recover from their losses, and they are fully prepared for sowing at the right time,” said the Collector. “We had 67.1% excess rainfall in the district in June - first time after 2007 -- and another good shower in next 15 days after sowing will help quick germination which may result in good yield," he added.

Seed distribution

"Timely payment of amount under the Rythu Bharosa and provision of seeds at the farmers’ doorstep saved a lot of effort and money for them and there is a perceivable change," he observed. "Last year the seed distribution itself continued till July-end/August. The 120-day crop of the K-6 variety is likely to give a good yield," said the Agriculture Joint Director.

Bajra, redgram, ragi, cotton and maize are also being sown in different mandals and all these operations are likely to end by the third week of July, according to the agriculture officials.