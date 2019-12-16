Good rains cheer farmers in Chittoor, rabi activity picks up

The agriculture activity for the ongoing rabi season has picked up phenomenally in Chittoor district marking an increase of over 40% in the acreage compared to last year, thanks to the constant rains since July, a scenario witnessed by the farmers after a gap of four years.

Joint Director (Agriculture) N. Vijay Kumar, while inspecting the crops in the eastern mandals on Monday, said that about 23,000 hectares are under paddy cultivation, and another 40,000 under groundnut and other crops.

‘Water-logging in fields not a problem’

Speaking to the mediapersons, the Joint Director dismissed fears of water-logging in the fields. “A vast stretch of the soils in Chittoor district is sandy, and the possibility of water logging doesn’t arise mostly. We have advised the groundnut farmers to take steps to drain out water stagnant in their fields,” he said. With the climatic conditions still congenial for the sowing of paddy, the official added that the acreage would further go up in the coming two weeks.

Mr. Kumar said that the agriculture department officials at the village and mandal levels were given thorough orientation to guide the farmers regarding fertilizer management and the crop patterns.

Talking about which, Mr. Kumar said that it had come to their notice that there was a suspicion of illegal hoarding of fertilizers in the district. He said that the raids were launched to tackle the problem and that those involved in hoarding of stocks and distribution without valid licenses would be taken to task.