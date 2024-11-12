Good potential for cosmetic, textile, food processing sectors in Andhra Pradesh: South Korean diplomat

Sangwoo Lim, Acting Ambassador and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to the Republic of India, said there is a lot of potential in Andhra Pradesh for setting up cosmetic, textile, or food processing companies.

Mr. Lim, who was in Vijayawada on Tuesday, November 12, to attend a workshop on ‘Promotion of Sustainable Entreprises for Local Development’, said his team was here to explore the opportunities in the State in the cosmetic, textile and food processing sectors.

The workshop was organised by Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP), in collaboration with International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

“We have a huge industry in cosmetics in South Korea and we see that India, too, is catching up here. We could perhaps have a collaboration between women entrepreneurs from the State and cosmetic companies in South Korea. It is something we envision,” he said, while speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the workshop.

“A lot of work has to be done on both sides for something like this to happen, but an advantage that Andhra Pradesh has is that since Kia Motors is here, more companies may wish to come too. Moreover, South Koreans are familiar with Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Sangwoo Lim added.

KOICA has been in partnership with ILO in A.P. and Odisha for a pilot project titled ‘Promoting Sustainable Entrepreneurs in India’ by exchanging ideas, expertise and technology. The project is being implemented with State government institutions, A.P. MSME Development Corporation, ALEAP, among others. The project aims to empower women entrepreneurs.

Mr. Sangwoo Lim said in the past three years, KOICA identified skills that budding entrepreneurs needed and the challenges and provided the required support. “The next step is to match these women entrepreneurs with Korean companies,” he said.

ALEAP president Rama Devi Kanneganti, KOICA India Country Director Woo Chan Chang, Korean Small and Medium Industries Director Jae Kyeong Lee and others were present. Around 200 entrepreneurs, Startups from the State participated in the programme and interacted with the Korean delegates.