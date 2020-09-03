‘Good nutrition will help keep COVID-19 at bay’

National Nutrition Week is observed from September 1 to 7 every year to create awareness among people on the nutritive values of food. Intake of nutritious food has become all the more important now in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to build resistance.
“While a vaccine is yet to come out, people can still overcome COVID-19 by eating a healthy diet rich in nutrition. Proper food is needed for a healthy body, and one can lead a healthy life by taking nutritious food,” said T. Lavanya, consultant dietician at KIMS Icon Hospital in Visakhapatnam.
The food for COVID-19 patients should be fresh and hot. Foods that are rich in antioxidants like beta carotene foods, leafy vegetables, carrot, pumpkin and capsicum, food rich in Vitamin C like amla, guava and capsicum, egg white for proteins and a handful of dry fruits like almonds are recommended.
Dr. Lavanya recommends 200 ml of milk with turmeric and pepper powder every alternative day. Curd should be taken twice a day with food as it increases good bacteria and helps in digestion. Oily foods should be avoided or minimised as gastric reflux may arise because of the use of powerful antibacterial and antiviral drugs.
She also suggested intake of ginger, garlic and tulsi along with breakfast, food and tea.
