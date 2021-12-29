‘Good news soon for Energy Dept. staff’

VIJAYAWADA

29 December 2021 00:36 IST

PRC will decide and make announcement on salaries: Minister

Minister for Energy, Forest and Environment and Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said that Energy Department employees will soon hear good news about the Dearness Allowance in the salaries. Mr. Reddy asked employees not to worry about the salary revision, as the pay revision committee (PRC) is working on it and any decision will be made by it.

He asked employees not to believe the rumours being spreading on social media, and said any issues can by raised with the chairpersons and managing directors of the distribution companies.

Mr. Reddy along with Energy Secretary N. Srikant launched the department’s diary and calendar for 2022 during the second-anniversary celebrations of the Central Power Distribution Company Limited in the city on Tuesday.

He said the regulations being made would apply only to the new employees. Mr. Reddy congratulated all the employees on successfully handling the pandemic, cyclones, floods and other challenges during the past year. Mr. Srikant said the State government had been supporting the DISCOMs and ₹28,166 crore was released to the Energy Department during the year 2020-21 and ₹5,330 crore was released in 2021-2022 so far.

He said transmission losses came down to 2.6% in 2021 from 2.91% in 2020. He said APEPDCL has developed the Real-time Feeder Monitoring System which ensured uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

Mr. Srikant said underground power cabling works covering 35 substations, 151 feeders were under way.

APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G. Padma Janardhan Reddy said that the CPDCL was building the first-ever container sub-station which requires only 10% of the land required for a conventional sub-station.