Good handwriting necessary to excel in studies, career, says Minister

Updated - August 25, 2024 06:23 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 06:21 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ninth class student Kolli Nandini helping students improve their handwriting by giving them calligraphy classes.

Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani said that good handwriting is necessary to excel in studies and career. She lauded the effort of ninth class student Kolli Nandini, who has been helping many students to improve their handwriting by taking special classes for them. The Minister congratulated the girl recently in Saluru, and asked other students to emulate her calligraphy skills to impress teachers and examiners.

Ms. Nandini, who had helped many students of Navajeevan Ashram previously with handwriting classes, is now taking classes for students of classes seventh and eighth at the Municipal High School in Saluru of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. Ms. Nandini’s father K. Ramakrishna said that she had received prizes in many State-level and national-level calligraphy competitions.

