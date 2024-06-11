Good governance is a priority, says Pawan Kalyan

Congratulating the NDA partners on the huge poll victory in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that now a collective effort should be made for ensuring good governance and development of the State.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who extended support to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Legislature Party at a meeting here on June 11 (Tuesday), said the NDA bagged 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

“With this huge mandate, the people have shown how an alliance should be. The JSP has stood by its promise of not allowing any split in the anti-incumbency votes. The party has withstood many ups and downs and the people have reposed their faith. It is not the time for accusations and vindictive politics. Good governance is a priority. A collective effort should be made for the development of the State. Irrigation and drinking water, education, health and law and order are the thrust areas,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan stressed that the promises made in the joint manifesto needed to be taken forward. “For this, an experienced leader is required. Mr. Naidu has four-decade experience, immense knowledge and understanding of development and attracting investments. He is best suited to take the State forward,” he said.

Recalling the time when Mr. Naidu was in prison, the JSP president said, “He (Mr. Naidu suffered a lot. I told his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari that good days were ahead and it is happening. I congratulate Mr. Naidu and request him to strive for good governance,” he added.

