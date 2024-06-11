ADVERTISEMENT

Good governance is a priority, says Pawan Kalyan

Published - June 11, 2024 11:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The promises made in the joint manifesto need to be taken forward, says the JSP president

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

JSP president Pawan Kalyan giving a hug to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at a meeting of NDA legislators in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congratulating the NDA partners on the huge poll victory in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that now a collective effort should be made for ensuring good governance and development of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who extended support to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Legislature Party at a meeting  here on June 11 (Tuesday), said the NDA bagged 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

“With this huge mandate, the people have shown how an alliance should be. The JSP has stood by its promise of not allowing any split in the anti-incumbency votes. The party has withstood many ups and downs and the people have reposed their faith. It is not the time for accusations and vindictive politics. Good governance is a priority. A collective effort should be made for the development of the State. Irrigation and drinking water, education, health and law and order are the thrust areas,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan stressed that the promises made in the joint manifesto needed to be taken forward. “For this, an experienced leader is required. Mr. Naidu has four-decade experience, immense knowledge and understanding of development and attracting investments. He is best suited to take the State forward,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recalling the time when Mr. Naidu was in prison, the JSP president said, “He (Mr. Naidu suffered a lot. I told his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari that good days were ahead and it is happening. I congratulate Mr. Naidu and request him to strive for good governance,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US