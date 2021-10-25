Andhra Pradesh

‘Good diet, physical exercise will help prevent cancer’

Police personnel participating in a cancer awareness run, in Vijayawada on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Th Andhra Pradesh Police, in association with the Grace Cancer Foundation, organised a ‘Cancer awareness run’ here on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Additional DG (Battalions) Shankabrata Bagchi, and Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu flagged off the run at Benz Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials said that cancer could be prevented by consuming good diet, doing physical exercise, and by keeping away from smoking.

“Early diagnosis can completely cure cancer,” said Grace Cancer Foundation representative and retired IPS officer Sujatha Rao.

The run was conducted up to the Armed Reserve Grounds.

Dr. Sumitra Shankar, OSD (Police Welfare), P.V.S. Ramakrishna and other police officers participated.


Comments
