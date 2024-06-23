ADVERTISEMENT

Good days are ahead, Jagan tells party cadre in Pulivendula

Published - June 23, 2024 09:49 pm IST - KADAPA

We will come back to power soon if we keep reaching out to people, he says

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

After a long time, YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy personally met the party cadre at his camp office in Pulivendula on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy reached his constituency on Saturday evening on a three-day visit to meet the cadre and find out the reasons for the party’s debacle in the recent general elections.

Several senior party leaders, who had gathered from across Rayalaseema region, were learnt to have told Mr. Jagan about the “harassment” being meted out to them by the official machinery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party sources told The Hindu that the complaints made by the YSRCP to the police were being deliberately ignored, allegedly at the behest of ruling alliance leaders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Good days are ahead. We will come back to power soon if we keep reaching out to the people and continue our good work,” Mr. Jagan told the leaders.

It may be recalled that the party workers had tried to barge into the camp office in large numbers on Saturday, leading to the breaking of window panes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US