GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Good days are ahead, Jagan tells party cadre in Pulivendula

We will come back to power soon if we keep reaching out to people, he says

Published - June 23, 2024 09:49 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

After a long time, YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy personally met the party cadre at his camp office in Pulivendula on Sunday.

Mr. Reddy reached his constituency on Saturday evening on a three-day visit to meet the cadre and find out the reasons for the party’s debacle in the recent general elections.

Several senior party leaders, who had gathered from across Rayalaseema region, were learnt to have told Mr. Jagan about the “harassment” being meted out to them by the official machinery.

Party sources told The Hindu that the complaints made by the YSRCP to the police were being deliberately ignored, allegedly at the behest of ruling alliance leaders.

“Good days are ahead. We will come back to power soon if we keep reaching out to the people and continue our good work,” Mr. Jagan told the leaders.

It may be recalled that the party workers had tried to barge into the camp office in large numbers on Saturday, leading to the breaking of window panes.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.