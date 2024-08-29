ADVERTISEMENT

Good days ahead for sports sector in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy

Published - August 29, 2024 06:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A proposal to create a corpus fund of ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore would be put forth before Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a review meeting soon, says the Minister

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

India’s ace woman shuttler P.V. Sindhu, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy, Sports MD Girisha P.S. participated in the National Sports Day Rally in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports, M. Ramprasad Reddy, on August 29, Thursday, said good days are ahead for the sports sector in the State as a conducive environment was being created to help athletes excel on international platforms.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here as part of the celebration of National Sports Day observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, the Minister urged youth to choose a sport and work hard to excel in it, which in turn, would bring glory to the State and the country.

The crowd gathered at the place, which was an amalgamation of students from schools and colleges, athletes and sports enthusiasts, were administered the ‘Fit India’ pledge. He said along with academics, young learners should also focus on physical fitness and allocate at least 30 minutes daily for it.

The Minister said from 2014 to 2019, many initiatives were launched for the development of the sports sector. “Good days are ahead for athletes, coaches and sports academies in the State with the TDP back in power,” he said.

He said the Central funds received by the State under ‘Khelo India’ and other programmes would be spent for the development of sports grounds, providing sports equipment and best training to sportspersons.

He said a proposal to create a corpus fund of ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore would be put forth before Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a review meeting scheduled to happen soon. “There is no dearth of talent among our youth. We need to encourage them by imparting them with adequate training and provide them international platforms to excel,” he said.

The Minister announced that he was donating his salary of ₹3.16 lakh for the identification of sportspersons from the economically poorer sections, impart them training and distribute sports kits to them, through the SAAP.

Ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu said every individual should give priority to physical fitness. “Hard work and dedication is a sure-fire recipe for success,” she said.

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of SAAP P.G. Girisha and others also spoke.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

