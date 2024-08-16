ADVERTISEMENT

Good days ahead for Andhra Pradesh, says Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu

Published - August 16, 2024 06:19 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Law will take its own course, he says on demand for Leader of Opposition status for former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday expressed his confidence in the current leadership, saying that people elected N. Chandrababu Naidu, a working Chief Minister.

He said the State suffered greatly during the past five years and development took a back seat. Sounding optimistic for the future, Mr. Patrudu said that “good days are here again,” and the State would regain its lost glory under Mr. Naidu’s leadership.

Mr. Patrudu, who paid tributes to great leaders who had sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, emphasised the need for the present generation to work unitedly for the development of the country.

When asked for his comments regarding the demand for Leader of Opposition status to the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Speaker said that the “law will take its course.”

Earlier, he offered prayers at the hill temple along with his family members.

