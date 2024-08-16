Good days ahead for Andhra Pradesh, says Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday expressed his confidence in the current leadership, saying that people elected N. Chandrababu Naidu, a working Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the State suffered greatly during the past five years and development took a back seat. Sounding optimistic for the future, Mr. Patrudu said that “good days are here again,” and the State would regain its lost glory under Mr. Naidu’s leadership.

Mr. Patrudu, who paid tributes to great leaders who had sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, emphasised the need for the present generation to work unitedly for the development of the country.

When asked for his comments regarding the demand for Leader of Opposition status to the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Speaker said that the “law will take its course.”

Earlier, he offered prayers at the hill temple along with his family members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.