GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Good days ahead for Andhra Pradesh, says Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu

Law will take its own course, he says on demand for Leader of Opposition status for former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published - August 16, 2024 06:19 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday expressed his confidence in the current leadership, saying that people elected N. Chandrababu Naidu, a working Chief Minister.

He said the State suffered greatly during the past five years and development took a back seat. Sounding optimistic for the future, Mr. Patrudu said that “good days are here again,” and the State would regain its lost glory under Mr. Naidu’s leadership.

Mr. Patrudu, who paid tributes to great leaders who had sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, emphasised the need for the present generation to work unitedly for the development of the country.

When asked for his comments regarding the demand for Leader of Opposition status to the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Speaker said that the “law will take its course.”

Earlier, he offered prayers at the hill temple along with his family members.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.