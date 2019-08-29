GoM set up on housing

The government on Wednesday constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) on housing for government employees, HC advocates, and journalists.

G.O. 1937 said Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) would be the Chairman of the GoM. Ministers for Municipal Administration, Social Welfare and Finance would be its members. Special Chief Secretary (Land) would be its member-convenor.

The GoM would examine the existing policies and evolve a new one for providing house sites to advocates, priests, imams, pastors, government employees, homeless poor, journalists, and furnish it’s recommendations.

The GoM would look into aspects such as cadre-wise extent of land to be allotted to the employees working in the district / zone / multi-zone / State levels. It would also look into whether the allotment of house sites should be on market value, or given free of cost or at concessional rate in case of available government land; whether land should be acquired or not where government land was not available; criteria of location of land to be allotted to the employees working at the divisional level / mandal level / village level, etc.

With regard to the advocates in the High Court, the GoM would look into the criteria for selection of beneficiaries for allotment of house sites – experience, cadre or enrolment in Bar Council; location of land to be allotted; or whether allotment of house sites is individual or to a group / society.

For journalists, the GoM would look into eligibility for allotment on the basis of accreditation / cadre / provisions at present / electronic media; location of land; whether allotment is individual, or to a group / society; allotment terms & conditions, etc.