Gollapudi Maruti Rao, Raghu M.V. in city today

Telugu film actor, theatre personality, screenwriter, dramatist, playwright, and dialogue writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao will share the stage with cinematographer-turned-director, screen writer and producer M.V. Raghu at a programme put together by city-based Mukhi Media, in city on Friday.

The event, sponsored by Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Culture Commission, marks 30th anniversary of Telugu neo-realistic film Kallu, a 1988 film based on the lives of blind people, written by Gollapudi Maruti Rao and directed by M.V. Raghu.

The film had garnered 30 awards besides special mention from the CBFC Jury.

The programme will be held at Makineni Basava Punnaiah Vignan Kendram auditorium at Governorpet, at 4.30 p.m. on Friday.

A group of artists from Visakhapatam will present the play Kallu, which will be followed by screening of the film.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao, Communication Adviser to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Parakala Prabhakar and a host of others are likely to attend the programme.