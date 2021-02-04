Gollalagunta to go to the polls as per schedule

A day after seeking postponement of the election to the Gollalagunta panchayat, sarpanch aspirant S. Pushpavathi and her family have expressed their willingness to go ahead with the election as per schedule in the first phase itself.
Ms. Pushpavathi had on Tuesday urged State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar to postpone the election following the death of her husband under suspicious circumstances on Monday. Responding to her plea, Mr. Ramesh Kumar had asked the officials to examine the possibility of postponing the election.
A team, comprising Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer S. Mallibabu and DSP A. Srinivasa Rao, on Wednesday met the family of Ms. Pushpavathi and the villagers and discussed the issue.
Speaking to newsmen later, Mr. Mallibabu said, “Ms. Pushpavathi and the villagers have been consulted to fix the date of the polling. They, however, have expressed their preparedness to go to the poll as per the previous schedule.”
“The family of Ms. Pushpavathi has been assured of security cover, apart from deployment of additional teams to conduct the election to the panchayat peacefully,” Mr. Mallibabu said.
Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the panchayat was under watch to avoid any untoward incident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath