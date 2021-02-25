Andhra Pradesh25 February 2021 06:34 IST
Golden sankhu, chakram donated to Tirumala temple
Value of jewellery is around ₹2 crore
Thanga Durai, a devotee of Lord Venkateswara from Chennai, donated a golden sankhu and a chakram to the hill shrine at Tirumala.
About 3.5 kilograms of gold was reportedly used for making the ornaments which the presiding deity will be adorned with. The cost of the sankhu and chakaram is said to be around ₹2 crore.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath received the golden sankhu and chakram from Mr. Dural on the temple premises on Wednesday.
