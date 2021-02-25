Andhra Pradesh

Golden sankhu, chakram donated to Tirumala temple

Andhra Pradesh, Feb 24 (ANI): A devotee from Theni in Tamil Nadu donated golden ‘Sankha’ and ‘Chakra’ worth approximately Rs 2 crores to Balaji Temple in Tirumala on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)  

Thanga Durai, a devotee of Lord Venkateswara from Chennai, donated a golden sankhu and a chakram to the hill shrine at Tirumala.

About 3.5 kilograms of gold was reportedly used for making the ornaments which the presiding deity will be adorned with. The cost of the sankhu and chakaram is said to be around ₹2 crore.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath received the golden sankhu and chakram from Mr. Dural on the temple premises on Wednesday.

