Golden opportunity for positive parenting

This is a perfect opportunity for parents to sharpen their parenting skills by engaging their children in innovative indoor games and activities, say experts.

"Playing chess, carrom and other games will help children improve their creativity while also ensuring abundant fun. Parents can also give their children some good books or comics to read during the lockdown. They can also use the internet to find age-appropriate content for their children to read. There are many good books and movies available online," said Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas, who released a video for parents.

Nipuna Learning Excellence Studio-Vizianagaram founder and former Rotary Club chairman Durga Balaji said that the lockdown was the right time for elders to hone their parenting techniques.

"In India, many parents do not know how to handle children well due to lack of time and awareness. Positive parenting will certainly help children connect with their parents better and perform well in academics. Many parents who joined the exclusive course are now given ideas through social media platforms. Drawing techniques, map pointing, puzzles and others will help parents engage in a better way with their children during the lockdown," Mr. Balaji told The Hindu.

Indian Academy of Paediatrics-A.P. chapter president D.V. Srikanth said that importance of healthy eating habits can be explained to children.

"Many children are fond of packaged and junk food. Fortunately, they are now not available during the complete lockdown. Parents can encourage their children to eat nutritious food. Hopefully, it will become a habit in the future," said Dr. Srikanth.