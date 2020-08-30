Andhra Pradesh

Golden chariot for Kanipakam soon

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal arriving with silk vastram to be presented at Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district on Sunday.

The project to prepare a golden chariot (Swarna Ratham) for the Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple will be taken up for execution soon, announced Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

The temple, which is under the State Endowments Department, has mobilised ₹6 crore for the project, while the TTD management agreed to execute it.

Mr. Singhal offered silk vastram on behalf of the TTD to the Kanipakam temple on Sunday, which is having its annual Brahmotsavams.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Singhal said the project, which had suffered setback due to the COVID-induced lockdown, would be back on track soon.

