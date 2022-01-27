‘Golden Book of the Year’ award for Masula poet

VIJAYAWADA

Sreekanth Kopuri, an English poet from Machilipatnam, has won the ‘Golden Book of the Year Award 2022, for his work ‘Poems of the Void’, for best lyrical poetry.

One among 50 recipients

Other 50 eminent personalities who won this award include Chetan Bhagat (400 days), Sudha Murthy (The Sage with Two Horns), Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev (Karma), Priyanka Chopra (Unfinished), Dalai Lama (Little Book of Encouragement) and a host of others. The award is given to 50 best books every year by Pune-based Wings Publication.

“The award ceremony will be organised in Pune tentatively in February due to COVID restrictions,” says Mr. Kopuri, who is a professor of English in Vasavi College in Machilipatnam and divides his time between teaching the writing.

His poems and research articles have been published in many journals. Influenced by the works of Jayanta Mahapatra, the first Indian poet to win a Sahitya Akademi award for English poetry, Prof. Kopuri did his Ph.D. on his works.

“Poems of the Void’ is a spiritual exploration of the chaos that gradually debilitates the Earth,” he says, informing that his poems encompass his experiences as to how the chronic proliferation of evil, injustice and certain ideologies with perverted objectives over the time have ruptured the future of the Earth towards a terminal destination.

“The book is a meditation over the simple and mundane events of life to understand the undercurrent of this disorder, and a struggle for an appropriate metaphor to pictorially communicate this objective to the reader with topics like The Holocaust (after visiting Auschwitz Concentration Camp), post-Marx Marxist ideology, post-Independent India, female foeticide, industrial revolution, Hyderabad bomb blasts, Tsunami, honour killing, love, death, disease, dementia and many,” he says.