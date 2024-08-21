Golden age has begun for handloom weavers: Minister

With the TDP-led NDA government coming to power, the golden age for handloom textiles has begun, said Minister for Handlooms and Textiles and BC Welfare S. Savitha.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Handloom Textiles Exhibition at Maris Stella Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday, the Minister said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his government would strive for the welfare of the sector. She said during the 14-day exhibition, there was a turnover of around ₹2 crore and added that it was a matter of immense joy to see weavers happy.

Urging people to support handloom weavers, the Minister said everyone should try to wear handloom clothes at least once in a week and added that the government would organise more such events to support weavers.

As part of the ceremony, a fashion show was organised. Women walked the ramp wearing traditional handwoven garments during the event.