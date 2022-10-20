Gold worth ₹6.7 crore seized by Vijayawada Customs officials

5 kg yellow metal seized from a person from Chennai during a search in an APSRTC bus at Sullurupeta

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 20, 2022 19:58 IST

The Vijayawada Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) busted a gold smuggling racket and seized 13.189 kg of the yellow metal valued around ₹6.70 crore and ₹4.24 crore unaccounted cash during searches.

About 20 teams comprising nearly 100 officials intercepted persons carrying the contraband in buses, cars and trains at Nellore, Eluru, Kakinada, Sullurupeta and Chilakaluripeta besides searching various premises belonging to those involved in it and seized the gold and cash on Wednesday, according to a press release by Commissioner K. Engineer.

He said nearly five kg gold was recovered from a person coming from Chennai in an APSRTC bus at Sullurupeta toll plaza.

During the operation, four persons carrying gold were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act of 1962.

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody by the special court in Visakhapatnam vested with the trial of economic offences.

This was the highest ever seizure of smuggled gold and cash reported by the Vijayawada Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) since its formation in 2014.

