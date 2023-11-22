Gold worth ₹17 lakh seized, two held from Tamil Nadu

November 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Two members of an inter-state gang from Tamil Nadu, involved in crimes of housebreaks and burglary, were arrested and gold jewellery worth ₹17 lakh was seized on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Y. Rishant Reddy said that in the first week of November, a case was registered in Chittoor One Town Police Station regarding stolen gold belonging to Chittoor-based Kirtana Finance Company.

A special team was formed with the urban police, which conducted extensive investigations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Findings revealed that the gang would target gold shops, banks, busy areas, gold finance companies, bus stands, railway stations, ATM centres, hotels, and apartments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reliable information helped the police nab the accused, while they were stationed at a local lodge here. The accused were identified as Harish (24) and Jamuna (50), both belonging to Trichy of T.N.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.