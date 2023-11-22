Gold worth ₹17 lakh seized, two held from Tamil Nadu

November 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Two members of an inter-state gang from Tamil Nadu, involved in crimes of housebreaks and burglary, were arrested and gold jewellery worth ₹17 lakh was seized on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Y. Rishant Reddy said that in the first week of November, a case was registered in Chittoor One Town Police Station regarding stolen gold belonging to Chittoor-based Kirtana Finance Company.

A special team was formed with the urban police, which conducted extensive investigations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Findings revealed that the gang would target gold shops, banks, busy areas, gold finance companies, bus stands, railway stations, ATM centres, hotels, and apartments.

Reliable information helped the police nab the accused, while they were stationed at a local lodge here. The accused were identified as Harish (24) and Jamuna (50), both belonging to Trichy of T.N.