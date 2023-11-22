HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold worth ₹17 lakh seized, two held from Tamil Nadu

November 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
SP Y. Rishant Reddy presenting members of an interstate gang from Tamil Nadu in a robbery case in Chittoor on Wednesday.

SP Y. Rishant Reddy presenting members of an interstate gang from Tamil Nadu in a robbery case in Chittoor on Wednesday.

Two members of an inter-state gang from Tamil Nadu, involved in crimes of housebreaks and burglary, were arrested and gold jewellery worth ₹17 lakh was seized on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Y. Rishant Reddy said that in the first week of November, a case was registered in Chittoor One Town Police Station regarding stolen gold belonging to Chittoor-based Kirtana Finance Company.

A special team was formed with the urban police, which conducted extensive investigations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. Findings revealed that the gang would target gold shops, banks, busy areas, gold finance companies, bus stands, railway stations, ATM centres, hotels, and apartments.

Reliable information helped the police nab the accused, while they were stationed at a local lodge here. The accused were identified as Harish (24) and Jamuna (50), both belonging to Trichy of T.N.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.