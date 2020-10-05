Gold, silver coins found in Srisailam Ghanta Matham

Officials of the Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Devasthanam on Sunday discovered a brass box containing 15 British-era gold coins, 18 silver coins, and a gold ring at the ancient Ghanta Matham — for the third time in the last two months.
Srisailam Publications Editor Anil Kumar said in a release that the gold coins were minted between 1880 and 1911, while the silver coins were minted between 1885 and 1913, and another silver coin found separately was minted in 1892. This is the third time that valuable antique items were found while renovation work on Ghanta Matham was being carried out.
The box was found in a small depression on the southern side of the structure, where water used to be stored. As soon as the precious items were found, police and Revenue officials were informed by Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao and a panchanama was conducted in the evening.
